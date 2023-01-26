Sheffield Wednesday handed shock cup draw as big-hitting Chelsea are dumped out

It was naturally assumed that Sheffield Wednesday would face Chelsea’s world-renowned academy side in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup – but not so after the Blues were dumped out of the competition in shock fashion.

The talented Owlets are again punching above their weight in this season’s tournament having come from 2-0 down to beat their Leicester City counterparts 3-2 at Hillsborough earlier this month.

With the likes of Rio Shipston, Bailey Cadamarteri and Sean Fusire having impressed, they also beat Burton Albion Derby County and Barnsley before downing the Foxes to reach the fifth round.

That saw them drawn in an away clash at either Chelsea or Cambridge United – with all onlookers set on a comfortable win for the Category One outfit.

Bailey Cadamarteri has been one of several good Wednesday performers in the FA Youth Cup this season. (Harriet Massey - SWFC)

But in a tightly-contested Thursday evening clash played at Cambridge’s Abbey Stadium, a first half goal by U’s man Jaydyn Lott proved to be enough to secure what is surely one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s recent history.

The result surely offers Wednesday a greater chance of progression to the quarter finals of the competition. Senior players gathered at the team’s hotel before their away clash at Wycombe Wanderers earlier this month to cheer them on from afar.

The fifth round tie has to be played before Saturday February 11, with both clubs to liaise over a suitable date. It seems likely the tie will again be played at Cambridge’s senior stadium.