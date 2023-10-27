Sheffield Wednesday will have Callum Paterson back available when they play host to Rotherham United in this weekend’s South Yorkshire derby.

‘Pato’ was absent from the squad that made the trip to Plymouth Argyle in midweek, the versatile Scot missing out due to a leg problem as the Owls fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Pilgrims at Home Park.

But there was good news from manager, Danny Röhl, in Friday’s press conference as he explained that Paterson is back available for selection once again as they prepare to take on the Millers, with the German explaining that only Momo Diaby and Juan Delgado are out of contention due to injury at this point in time.

“He’s back,” the Owls boss said when asked about the 29-year-old. “Tomorrow I will have a squad of 27 players (to choose from) and everyone is ready to go for the next match… I know we have two injured players, though, with Delgado and Mo…

“It shows that we have a fantastic medical team, and it’s good to have everyone on board. I’ll now have to decide after training tomorrow who is in the squad or not.”

The update also means that Bambo Diaby, who had to go off to receive treatment to his face in the Plymouth game, has been given the all-clear to feature if he’s selected this weekend.