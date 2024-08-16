Sheffield Wednesday handed injury boost ahead of Sunderland trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday will have almost a full squad to select from when they make the trip to Sunderland this coming weekend.

The Owls take on the Black Cats on Sunday afternoon in their first away game of the season, with Danny Röhl’s side hoping to try and maintain their spot on top of the Championship for as long as possible.

We may be in the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign, however Wednesday have had a couple of injuries to contend with, with Akin Famewo and Nathaniel Chalobah both missing out on the opening game against Plymouth Argyle - and while there was talk of a knock to Max Lowe, Röhl said that there were no concerns over his fitness. The only other issue surround Ben Hamer, who is currently on the mend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, with the Sunderland game on the horizon, the Owls boss has confirmed that the team have no new injury worries as they head to the Stadium of Light, with Famewo potentially returning to the fold after he took a step up in his training.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Röhl said, “Akin was back in training, Nath has trained individually, and all the other guys are available… Nath looks better from day to day, but it depends a little bit on how quickly he makes the last step. But it looks good, I don’t think it will take too long.”

Wednesday got off to a flying start against Plymouth with a 4-0 victory at Hillsborough, and will be desperate to trying and back that up with another victory against a tough opponent on Sunday.