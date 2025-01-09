Sheffield Wednesday handed heavy blow as defender ruled out for 'a long long time'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Iorfa limped off the field during the Owls’ 2-2 draw with the Lions last week, and there were immediately concerns that it might be a bad one after he went down without any form of collision, and now Röhl has explained that he will face weeks on the sidelines - and possibly more as he gets back to fitness even once he has recovered.
There was good news with regards to Yan Valery - who also went off against Millwall - after he trained with the Owls since his knock, but the German admitted that it is a ‘shame’ for Iorfa as he begins his latest road to recovery.
“Yan is ok, he trained the full week,” Röhl told the media on Thursday. “But for Dom it’s a shame - he will be out for eight weeks - a long, long time. It’s a big muscle injury… It’s not nice, but it’s what it is, and we cannot change it now. We’ll try and get him back as soon as possible, but when it’s such a big injury it takes time. We know that Dom will need time also to get into a rhythm - we’ll see what it means for the season."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.