Sheffield Wednesday handed full ticket allocation for huge relegation clash

It’s a huge tie for both teams on April 6th as they seek to pick up three vital points in the quest for survival, and with two games to be played between now and then there is still plenty that could change in the build-up.

Wednesday confirmed this week that they have been given ‘the full allocation of 1,816 for this all-ticket fixture’, with the first round of sales getting underway today (March 20th) at 9am for season ticket holders with 1000 or more ticket priority points.

Fans are expected to snap up all of the available tickets for both that game and the one that takes place before it at Middlesbrough, with Wednesdayites having been given 2,058 tickets for that one at the Riverside Stadium.

Danny Röhl’s side have not been great on the road, but with back-to-back away games after facing Swansea City he’ll be desperate to see his side change that in April.