Sheffield Wednesday handed Carabao Cup first round away day

Sheffield Wednesday have discovered their Carabao Cup opponents in the first round of the 2024/25 competition.

The Owls will make the trip to Championship colleagues Hull City. Danny Röhl’s side got the better of the Tigers with a hugely impressive 3-1 win at Hillsborough back in January, a reversal of a run of four consecutive defeats to the East Yorkshire outfit. It will be the first of two midweek visits to the MKM Stadium after Wednesday were scheduled to make the trip in the league on November 26.

Rounds One and Two of the competition are regionalised and are split into a Northern and Southern section. All fixtures will take place the week commencing 12 August 2024 - between their opening league clash against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday August 11 and a first away trip of the season at Sunderland the following weekend.

