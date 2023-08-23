News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Dramatic video shows oil tanker up in flames on M1 as road is closed
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Sheffield Wednesday handed biggest Leeds United ticket allocation for years ahead of Yorkshire derby

Sheffield Wednesday are set to have their biggest away attendance against Leeds United for years after ticket details for the Yorkshire derby were confirmed.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 15:42 BST

Wednesday and Leeds will face off early next month as they two old rivals lock horns for the first time since 2020, and Wednesdayites have been given almost 3,000 spaces for the fixture at Elland Road.

The allocation of 2,916 is nearly 300 more than their last visit - a 2-0 win over three years ago - and is expected to sell out long before they make general sale on August 30th.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday have had a mixed bag in terms of results at Elland Road in recent years, with three defeats, three draws and two wins in their last eight visits - and they’ll certainly be hoping to level those stats out when they make the short trip on September 2nd.

Over 36,400 people attended the last meeting between the two sides when Jacob Murphy and Atdhe Nuhiu got the goals, and a bumper crowd is expected once more as they go head to head in the Championship once again.

Though the news of the amount of tickets available is positive, the fact that adults will have to pay £47 for their ticket will not be so well received. It will be one of, if not the most, expensive away ticket that fans will pay for over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.

The game is set for 3pm on September 2nd as the final game before the international break commences.

Related topics:Leeds UnitedYorkshireElland Road