Sheffield Wednesday are set to have their biggest away attendance against Leeds United for years after ticket details for the Yorkshire derby were confirmed.

Wednesday and Leeds will face off early next month as they two old rivals lock horns for the first time since 2020, and Wednesdayites have been given almost 3,000 spaces for the fixture at Elland Road.

The allocation of 2,916 is nearly 300 more than their last visit - a 2-0 win over three years ago - and is expected to sell out long before they make general sale on August 30th.

Wednesday have had a mixed bag in terms of results at Elland Road in recent years, with three defeats, three draws and two wins in their last eight visits - and they’ll certainly be hoping to level those stats out when they make the short trip on September 2nd.

Over 36,400 people attended the last meeting between the two sides when Jacob Murphy and Atdhe Nuhiu got the goals, and a bumper crowd is expected once more as they go head to head in the Championship once again.

Though the news of the amount of tickets available is positive, the fact that adults will have to pay £47 for their ticket will not be so well received. It will be one of, if not the most, expensive away ticket that fans will pay for over the course of the 2023/24 campaign.