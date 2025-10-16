Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, handed a big opportunity to some more of the club’s teenagers this week.

It’s been a big season so far for Wednesday’s youth, with a number of players making their debuts for the club in recent months - largely down to the threadbare nature of the squad that the manager has available to him amid the club’s financial crisis.

We’ve seen the likes of Ernie Weaver, Reece Johnson, George Brown and others go on to play their first Championship games on top of their outings in the cup, and fans also got a glimpse of the future as 16-year-olds, Will Grainger and Yisa Alao, also got their first senior runouts this season.

And it looks like it’s something that will continue going forward, with more youngsters being spotted amongst the first team at Middlewood Road this week, in part - you’d think - down to the fact that numbers have been down due to the handful of players that were away representing their country at various levels over the last couple of weeks.

On top of the youngsters who are now first team regulars, such as Sean Fusire, Gabriel Otegbayo, Bruno Fernandes and Joe Emery, there were also some new faces spotted in the club’s pre-Charlton Athletic training gallery that fans may not be so familiar with.

Midfielder, James Kay, is a highly-rated member of the U18s that has been climbing up the ranks in recent years, while Perry Ridge - a defender - is in the same boat. Two more promising defensive players, Kailen Hatfield and Jacob Jessop, can be seen in the gallery as well, while Kleven De Oliveira continues his rise up the ladder six years after signing from Chapeltown Juniors at U10 level.

Wednesday take on Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon, and Pedersen will reveal today whether they have any fresh injury concerns to worry about before they head down to London.