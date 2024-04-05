Sheffield Wednesday hamstring setback revealed as striker nears exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sheffield Wednesday veteran, who has endured a difficult season having played only one minute of football since defeat at Plymouth Argyle 163 days ago, suffered a hamstring injury in training on Tuesday that has prevented him from training heading into this weekend’s trip to QPR.

Along with Newcastle United loanee Jeff Hendrick, Gregory was added to Wednesday’s 25-man EFL Squad Registration list during last month’s international break and so is now eligible to play a part in the crescendo of his side’s battle against relegation.

But the 35-year-old, who was the subject of competitive loan offers in the January transfer window, is some way down in Danny Röhl’s plans and seems unlikely to play a part. Speaking to The Star, Röhl hinted at a specific situation in which the Sheffield-born forward could step back into the fray, though with so many other options available - and the return to fitness of attacking players - Gregory’s role seems clear as things stand.

“I spoke to Lee about this topic,” Röhl said. “He knows what I have in my mind, but there must be the right situation for it. I think now there are a lot of players in front. Callum comes back, Josh comes back, Ian Poveda is back, Ugbo, Smith, Musaba, Gassama. We have a lot of players now, there is Fletch.

“It depends what happens in the next games, but we both know what is in my mind, that is what is important.”