It has been revealed that it is an Achilles injury that has ruled Sheffield Wednesday defender, Gui Siqueira, out for the rest of the season.

The young Wednesday defender played a starring role for Henrik Pedersen’s side as they saw off Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United in the Carabao Cup in the early stages of this season, upsetting the odds with an incredibly youthful side that was almost entirely made up of U21s and U18s players. He was also in line to start against Grimsby Town in the third round.

But that sadly won’t be happening now after he announced that he wouldn’t play against for the Owls in 2025/26, and the club have since gone on to reveal some details of his injury and how it came about.

Gui Siqueira’s Sheffield Wednesday injury revealed

Sheffield Wednesday’s Gui Siqueira. (@gsiqueira on Instagram) | @gsiqueira on Instagram

“Owls youngster Gui Siqueira has been dealt a cruel blow and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season,” the club said. “Siqueira picked up an Achilles injury during our Under-21s’ 3-0 win over Colchester last Monday at Hillsborough. The 20-year-old has undergone surgery and will now begin his road to recovery. It’s a devastating blow for Siqueira, who had excelled in two Carabao Cup games this season.

“The defender scored the Goal of the Round in our trip to Bolton and was part of the young Owls squad that overcame Leeds in round two at Hillsborough. Get well soon, Gui!”

It follows on from the defender confirming his absence going forward on Instagram, where he said, “Devastated to say that my season is over. Surgery was a success but now a long road to recovery. One moment it can feel like the best day of your life and a couple weeks after the worst. I will be back stronger.”

Siqueira’s injury is the latest to hit the Owls with the likes of Pierce Charles, Di’Shon Bernard, Nathaniel Chalobah, Bruno Fernandes and Mackenzie Maltby all sidelined with various issues, with Pedersen likely to discuss timeframes this week in his pre-Bristol City press conference.

