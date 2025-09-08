Sheffield Wednesday defender, Gui Siqueira, has been dealt a devastating blow - confirming that he won’t play for the Owls again this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old full back enjoyed a fine start to the 2025/26 season as he started both of the Owls’ Carabao Cup games against Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United, scoring a rocket in the first as he played his part in the young Owls’ march into the third round of the competition.

Sadly, though, he won’t be available for match number three against Grimsby Town after he underwent an operation on an injury that he sustained recently, and while the surgery went well he now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines as he works his way back to fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday’s Gui Siqueira won’t play again this season

“Devastated to say that my season is over,” he said on Instagram today. Surgery was a success but now a long road to recovery. One moment it can feel like the best day of your life and a couple weeks after the worst. I will be back stronger.”

It’ll be heartbreaking for the talented youngster, especially so soon after his first strike for the club won the Goal of the Round award, and it’s also a blow for Henrik Pedersen who is already working with a threadbare squad at Hillsborough as things are.

Siqueira joins the likes of Pierce Charles, Di’Shon Bernard and Nathaniel Chalobah on the sidelines with long-term injuries, while the timeline for Bruno Fernandes and Mackenzie Maltby’s return to action is as yet unknown after he picked up a nasty-looking injury at Bolton.

Wednesday are back in action this weekend as they face Bristol City at S6, and Pedersen will give an update on injuries in his press conference ahead of the game in a few days’ time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join