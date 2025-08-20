Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Gui Siqueira, wants to just focus on the football after his impressive outing in the Carabao Cup.

Siqueira has made just a handful of senior appearances for the Owls after climbing up the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, and the victory over Bolton Wanderers last week will certainly stand out for him after he scored his first ever goal at first team level. And what a strike it was, too.

The young fullback picked the ball up just outside the Bolton box before rifling into the top corner to give Wednesday the lead, wheeling away in delight alongside so many of the academy youngsters that he’s played alongside for the last few years.

A SCREAMER from Sheffield Wednesday's Guilherme Siqueira! 😍 pic.twitter.com/1EsJQA9mzh — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 13, 2025

Wednesday weren’t supposed to get a result given the age of their side, with Henrik Pedersen handing out a number of debuts a few days after the first choice XI took on Leicester City, but they got the job done via a penalty shootout to set up a next round clash with Leeds United.

For Siqueira, he’s been eager to put the outside noise to one side as he looks to take his chance, and has vowed to keep working hard in order to stay in the first team plans.

Gui Siqueira’s Sheffield Wednesday vow

Speaking to Radio Sheffield, he said, “I just kind of let the football do the talking instead of focusing on the outside - that’ll sort itself out. At this rate I was just following my schedule, doing whatever was needed to get through and have moments like this… I’m just going to keep on working hard, and even if it’s not my moment right now, I’ll just keep working hard and see where it takes me.”

Meanwhile, when talking to the club’s YouTube channel, he said, “It was a great experience for all of us, especially because I think there was about six making their debut. As the U21s stepping up, having the senior lads really guiding us in the changing room was really fantastic… It felt like we were all together, and that if one of us made a mistake that we’d just go again and go again - the Gaffer kept mentioning that. Being one of the oldest from the U21s, it felt good supporting the boys, and them supporting me as well.”

It remains to be seen when Siqueira will get his next chance at senior level, but he’ll be itching to get back out there as soon as possible to show Pedersen that he can be relied upon whenever he’s needed.

