Barry Bannan’s penalty gave Wednesday the points at Hillsborough and elsewhere, results gave all Owls even greater reason to smile.

Darren Moore’s side are now in seventh place, three points off Wycombe after a night in which most of the teams ahead of them dropped points.

Here’s a round-up of how they all got on...

Doncaster Rovers' Josh martin tussles with Ipswich Town's Lee Evans in their League One clash at the Eco Power Stadium last night

Shocking Sunderland stunned by Cheltenham Town

Managerless Sunderland threw away a lead to lose 2-1 to Cheltenham and are in danger of slipping out of the top six.

Initerim boss Mike Dodds admitted he is at a loss as to how to rebuild confidence after a run of one win in eight games.

“When you concede the goal, the players clearly are low on confidence and I have to be honest, I don’t have the answer for that.

“If I could bottle confidence, I’d be a millionaire. I will take the responsibility for the last two results, but the reality is that’s one win in eight now and before we were asked to look after the team it was one win in six. The group is quite naturally lacking in confidence.”

Rotherham United go nine points clear at the top of League One

Joshua Kayode after the 21-year-old’s first League One goal for Rotherham was enough to seal all three points in a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Warne said: “I’m over the moon for him [Kayode] – he’s got his first big boy goal. There’s no better feeling as a striker, to get the winner in a 1-0 win."

“We were trying to win the game from the outset, draws are no good to us and we’re trying to grab every game by the throat,” he added. “I thought we created enough chances to win and deserved it.

“They’re a really well organised team and they defend set pieces very well. It was my big fear, because every time we had a set piece the keeper came for it and then they attacked at pace, but I’m really pleased we kept a clean sheet.”

Oxford United suffer unexpected defeat to Accrington

Karl Robinson said his Oxford team were hurting from the 2-0 loss at Accrington but would learn from the defeat.

It was promotion-chasing United’s first defeat in four Sky Bet League One games and, after 14 goals in four games, they drew a blank at the Wham Stadium.

Robinson said: “We have to process this and learn from it as we have only lost a game of football, it’s not the end of the world, but you do feel for the fans who travelled, got rained on and had to go home without the victory. It does hurt us and we have got to be better.”

MK Dons held by Fleetwood

MK Dons missed the chance to leapfrog Wigan into second spot after being held to a 1-1 draw by Fleetwood, but manager Liam Manning was impressed with how his players dealt with the tricky conditions.

“It was a really tough evening I think,” he said. “You look at the condition of the pitch – obviously the rain being up here. I thought we played some good stuff first half.

Wycombe held to goalless draw by Shrewsbury

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth was pleased with how his players dominated their match against Shrewsbury, despite them not making it count in being held to a 0-0 League One draw.

“Everything but the goal and that happens sometimes and you’ve got to take that and you’ve got to look through that as a manager," said Ainsworth.

“You can’t just be down and I am so positive because if we play like that again, we’re bound to score.”

Ipswich Town continue good form

Ipswich Town triumphed 1-0 over bottom-placed Doncaster courtesy of a Tyreeq Bakinson strike but were dominant throughout the game as they kept pace with the play-off chasing pack in League One.

Boss Kieran McKenna said: “I enjoyed watching us play. I thought we had good control of the game in the first half, took the ball really well, but we had that extra bit of penetration and thrust.

“Our movement off the ball was really good, we found spaces behind the midfield, we ran down the sides, we got crosses in, we had more bodies in the box, more service to the striker.

“Our counter pressure was good. We didn’t allow them to play or build into our half at all.”

Plymouth Argyle hit four against Crewe

Ryan Hardie overcame the misery of missing a crucial penalty against Chelsea in the FA Cup at the weekend to score a hat-trick as Plymouth beat Crewe 4-1 at Gresty Road.

Plymouth are tucked in behind Wednesday in eighth place, two points behind the Owls but with a game in hand after their FA Cup exploits.