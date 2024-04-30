Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wildsmith came through the ranks at Middlewood Road after joining the academy at a young age, but decided to go in search of new pastures in 2022 when he turned down a new deal at Hillsborough in favour of chasing regular first team football elsewhere.

He found it at Derby, and in two seasons he has already played more games for them than he did in his long spell with the Owls - this season alone he has played in 43 games in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in 50% of his League One games along the way. Those 20 shutouts were enough for him to claim the Golden Glove award, securing double delight for the former Wednesday man after helping his team to promotion back into the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am delighted to win the Golden Glove award for the season in League One,” he told the club’s official website. “It is a proud moment for me on a personal basis, but this is an accolade for everyone involved and not one individual.

“I must give a huge shout out to Josh Vickers and Scott Loach, as the other two goalkeepers in the team, and our goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington. We have a great goalkeeping unit with a strong working relationship.

“Our defence deserves huge praise for the way they’ve performed this season. There have been so many headers competed for, tackles won and vital blocks made to contribute to the clean sheets we’ve had. The midfielders and forward plays have equally contributed so this really is an award for the whole team and without them it wouldn’t be possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad