Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, is an unwanted figure at the club that he currently owns – and not just by the supporters.

The Owls remain a club in crisis. The lifting of embargoes, that could well be back in at any point, doesn’t change that, nor does the fact that – for now – everybody at the football club has been paid what is owed to them.

Wednesdayites want him gone, and he’s suggested that he’s willing to sell, but The Star understands that he is still seeking investment into the club in order to keep it ticking over and potentially maintain his ownership for the immediate future.

That’s a concern for prospective buyers, of which there are numerous, and any potential deal to buy the club has been described by one person in the know as being ‘more difficult than it should be’.

It’s understood that Wednesday’s plight is currently being discussed at cabinet level in government, with Lisa Nandy, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, known to be worried about the state of the club. And advice is being sought from renowned individuals from the city in order to best understand the situation that the Owls’ find themselves in. The likes of Sheffield South East Member of Parliament, Clive Betts, as well as Member of the House of Lords, David Blunkett, are believed to be included in that.

On our club’s 158th anniversary, Wednesdayites turned out in numbers as the @londonowls led a powerful and respectful protest outside the Thai Embassy in London. Together, supporters are sending a clear message that Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership has failed and is placing the… pic.twitter.com/lGxHHXjAPB — Sheffield Wednesday Supporters' Trust (@SWFCTrust) September 4, 2025

It has previously been reported by this publication that American billionaire, John Textor, was interested in the club, something that he has since confirmed himself, and The Guardian have previously reported that he’s been in conversation with investment banker, Keith Harris, as he looks into making a move.

Harris’ name is not one that’s new to this scene, having been involved in a number of football transactions in the past, and The Star is well aware of the fact that he’s a person of interest around the current situation at Hillsborough.

But it’s known that there are others keen to get a deal done at Wednesday, aside from Textor, who have plans in place to make their move, but the unpredictable element provided by Chansiri is one that certainly hasn’t helped expedite matters.

The English Football League issued a statement recently as they also try to help push things on for the betterment of the club, and they’re also believed to be watching the club closely with regards to any potential incomings at S6. The EFL, too, are in discussions with government at this point in time, and a statement was released this week detailing what the incoming Independent Football Regulator will be able to do.

What the The Independent Football Regulator have said

They said on Thursday, “The Independent Football Regulator (IFR) has today set out plans to raise the bar on owners and directors of football clubs, as it launches its proposed Owners, Directors and Senior Executives (ODSE) test.

“The new regime will assess the honesty, integrity and financial soundness of those who want to own or run a football club, ensuring they have the necessary skills and experience to do so. It will promote responsible ownership and protect the financial health of the 116 regulated football clubs, and is the first element of the new IFR regime to be consulted on.

“The rules that will determine whether prospective owners, directors and senior executives are fit and proper have been significantly tightened, while the criteria used to protect against illicit finance and criminal funding entering football have also been widened.

“Incumbent owners, directors and senior executives will not need to apply for approval. Good owners, running clubs effectively, will experience minimal impact. However, if the IFR has concerns about the suitability of an incumbent, it will be able to take action.

“Under the new rules, the IFR will be able to go further and undertake greater due diligence and checks compared to those currently run by competition organisers. For example, the IFR will be able to consider domestic and international cases in applying its test and be able to check with banks where funds may be held, as well as with law enforcement agencies and other regulatory bodies.

“At the same time, the IFR is also consulting on how it will use its powers to determine a prospective owner or director’s ability to finance their purchase of a club as well as their intent and strategy.

“The ODSE proposals are part of a series of key consultations being launched today, which also include proposals on the IFR’s Information Gathering, Enforcement and Sanctions powers. These powers will be essential to allowing the IFR to enforce its rules efficiently and uphold standards across the game.

“The law gives the IFR the power to hold clubs and individuals to account as and when needed — from financial penalties, and public censure, to requiring an owner to divest from a club. These powers will be used proportionately, in accordance with the IFR’s statutory duties, and with an understanding of the importance of owner investment and risk-taking in English football.

A poster against Sheffield Wednesday's Thai owner Dejphon Chansiri is seen outside the English League Cup second round football match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at The Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, northern England on August 26, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Should Chansiri manage to find investors that would allow him to prove to the EFL that he can afford to keep funding the club then that could be a big blow for anyone eager to purchase them for what would be deemed as a fair market value. But that remains a big if.

The club’s wage bill fell of a cliff over summer following an array of exits, and the Thai businessman – despite it being thought that he’s open to selling – may look to continue lurching from one month to the next.

Wednesdayites have showed their displeasure in numerous ways in recent weeks, ranging from boycotts to banners and, most recently a protest outside the Thai Embassy in London. They’ll be desperate to see their current nightmare come to an end, and they might finally be close to having help in their fight.

It’s been suggested by some that the end of the calendar year could be a pivotal period for the club if Chansiri still remains in charge, with hope that progress could be made by then in terms of government involvement.

