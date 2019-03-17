Sheffield Wednesday goalscorer says he can feel play-off momentum building around Hillsborough

‘Sensible people’ as Steve Bruce called them, have already been forced to eat their words following Sheffield Wednesday’s unlikely burst towards a play-off challenge.

And according to Dominic Iorfa, that challenge is gathering pace, with confidence high in the Owls camp and a noticeable buzz hovering around the stands at Hillsborough.

Speaking after Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, Iorfa, who had just scored his third goal for the club since signing in January, said that momentum is building all around S6 and there is a lot more to come.

The full-back said: “Definitely, I felt that again today. We weren't 100% but we still came out 4-2 winners and I think that says a lot and we know we have an extra gear in us as well and we can kick on from here.”

Iorfa recognised Wednesday only played well in patches against Blackburn and the four goals may have flattered the home side a little

“Blackburn played well and the result was maybe a bit harsh (on them),” he said. “We started off really well, the first 20 minutes we could have been two or three up and could have been comfortable.

“Obviously we didn't take our chances, and you know what the Championship is like, Blackburn came back into the game and started causing us problems.

“We said to each other at half time to start the second half bright but we didn't start too great and same again, they came out on top but then we got a goal. After that we just got a bit complacent in having the lead.

“Overall, we scored four goals, Blackburn are a good side, they doing well and played some good football but the main thing was we got the win and all the boys are happy.”

