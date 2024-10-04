Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper seals surprise Owls exit - could debut tomorrow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Jack Hall, has secured a short-term loan spell away from Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall has climbed through the ranks at Middlewood Road for many years, earning his first professional contract in 2021 as well as getting a call-up to the England youth setup in the same year, and has since had the chance to spend plenty of time in and around the Owls’ first team ranks.

Now he’ll get the chance to get some senior minutes under his belt with Bradford Park Avenue after he completed a switch to the Northern Premier League Division One East - however the length of his deal has not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bradford (Park Avenue) AFC are delighted to announce the signing of promising goalkeeper Jack Hall on a short-term loan from Sheffield Wednesday,” they said. “A prominent feature between the sticks for Sheffield Wednesday’s U21 side, Jack also brings international experience after making his debut for England U18s in 2021 where he kept a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory against Russia.

“We would like to thank Sheffield Wednesday for their cooperation and assistance in getting this signing over the line.Jack will go straight into the squad for tomorrows Northern Premier League (East) fixture against Garforth Town.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join.

Hall’s new manager, Craig Elliott, was understandably pleased, saying, “We’re really happy to get Jack on board. He’s highly rated at Sheffield Wednesday and we are lucky to be able to bring him in. I’m looking forward to seeing him progress with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the 19-year-old’s first venture away from Middlewood Road as he looks to take the next step in his young career, and he’ll be desperate to make a mark at the Horsfall Community Stadium this month.