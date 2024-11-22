Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper policy made clear with Pierce Charles on the 'attack'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl has explained where things are at in his goalkeeping department - and has reiterated the impression talented stopper Pierce Charles is making in the current back-up spot.

The Wednesday boss has made clear on a number of occasions that on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion stopper James Beadle is the club’s number one. But with Charles, 19, having graduated to the leading spot in the Northern Ireland national side after impressing in Carabao Cup football for the Owls, the gap is closing.

The pair are both hugely talented young keepers expected to go on to great things - Beadle resumed his role as England under-21 gloveman during the international break and has trained with the senior set-up - though questions have been asked of the loanee in recent weeks. In terms of save percentage, 20-year-old Beadle is currently nursing the lowest in the Championship with 51.9% according to Opta.

Speaking in conversation with The Star, Röhl expressed his satisfaction with the make-up of Sal Bibbo’s goalkeeping department, which was bolstered with the addition of experienced EFL man Ben Hamer during the summer.

“We have a group with Ben as well, there are three goalkeepers and they improve each other every day,” Röhl said. “It is a different group, the two youngsters and an experienced one who has played a lot of games. This group is good and you can see the challenge. In the last weeks and months it was always good that we had the second competition, that is the reason why Pierce got a lot of games.

“It is the outcome from the last year. He (Charles) has improved step by step and I said this since I arrived here that maybe he is one of the best footballers I saw, and I have seen some good goalkeepers. I can compare this.”

For Röhl however, there remains no question of who will continue to start in goal for the Owls for the foreseeable. Beadle was brought back to Hillsborough on a season-long loan deal with the intention of all parties to expose him to a full season’s senior football at Sheffield Wednesday and that path will not be diverted as things stand. In Charles, the Wednesday boss sees a young player fighting for a chance.

“Now James of course is my number one, but it is good to see Pierce attack,” Röhl said. “He has shown he is step by step further up. He has improved and this is what I want to see, I do not want to see a goalkeeper in second or third say ‘This is my position’. No. Everybody should attack, it’s the same for defence, midfield, attack. Everybody should attack and if a player is in second position they should want to be number one. This is good to see.

“They push each other, they have a good relationship, they like each other. This is not always easy in the goalkeeper position, but before we signed Shea (Charles, Pierce’s brother) they lived together. They have this relationship and this is what I want to see, a group that challenges each other, but also that have a great relationship.”