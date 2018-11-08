Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood surprises Owls fans with charity donation

Sheffield Wednesday fans have praised goalkeeper Keiren Westwood for making a surprise donation to the ‘Quidagoal’ campaign, which raises money for three local charities.

The Owls shotstopper made a £250 donation via the Quidagoal Virgin Money Giving page and also offered to donate Wednesday gear for auction.

It comes after fellow goalkeeper Cameron Dawson and defender Ashley Baker donated signed kit that will be auctioned off for the cause earlier this week.

A donation from ‘Westy1’ was left with a message that read: “If you need anything give me a shout I might have a few bits knocking about”.

Quidagoal was set up at the start of the season by Wednesdayite Matt Brown to raise money for The Children’s Hospital Charity, Weston Park Hospital and Sheffield Mind.

Keiren Westwood

The idea behind the fundraising project is for charitable Owls fans to donate one pound for every goal that Jos Luhukay’s side score this season.

With the club’s fortunes on the pitch directly linked to the number of pounds donated, it’s no surprise that fans are hoping it costs them a fortune.

So far, Quidagoal has raised over £1,800, which is 36 per cent of the way toward the overall target of £5,000.

Hundreds of fans have signed up to the campaign that allows them to make donations per goal, weekly, monthly, or at the end of the season.

Since setting up the donation page, the Quidagoal campaign has also started gathering Owls kit to auction and raffle.

Along with the donation from Westwood, Quidagoal have also managed to secure a signed Belenenses shirt from Vincent Sasso, a signed pair of match worn boots from Marco Matias and a pair of signed boots from Sam Winnall.

Responding to Westwood’s donation, Jonny Butler tweeted: “Wow, what a gesture! Top man, Westy,” with Julie Connealy adding, “Great gesture”.