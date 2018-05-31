Sheffield Wednesday: Goalkeeper Joe happy to pass on knowledge to next generation

Wednesday stopper Joe Wildsmith is enjoying the chance to give something back to the club after helping with young goalkeeper training camps.

Wildsmith, who came through the Owls' academy, passed on tips during a recent session for budding youngsters which runs alongside the regular Owls Soccer Camps.

The 22-year-old made 29 appearances last season for his boyhood club and says he enjoyed the workshop experience.

"It was good fun," said Wildsmith.

“Forty goalkeepers turned up so obviously it’s a great turn out and it’s good for all of them to come in and have a bit of fun while they are off school.

“It’s a pleasure to come down and offer some advice and help, and to have a laugh with the kids.

“In a city where there is two teams there’s a lot of kids who love football, and their seasons have come to an end just like mine and they want to play all throughout the year, so two days out of my summer is not a burden for me at all, it’s a pleasure.”

Wildsmith experienced such sessions himself when he was growing up and so knows the importance of giving something back.

“Even when I was really young my mum and dad brought me down to a couple of the camps and I remember being in the dome with loads of other kids," he added.

“I’m happy to come and help and show my face to these kids who are having fun at the training ground.

“It’s not out of any of their hands to get playing at a really good level, being in and around the club can help make that happen.

"I just want to give something back because the club has helped me a lot over the years."

