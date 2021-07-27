The addition of the Northern Ireland international, himself on a season-long loan from Premier League Burnley, has left them with three senior goalkeepers.

Sources suggest the Owls may consider three to be company and that Cameron Dawson could be the man to be moved on amid interest from League Two

The Star can reveal that Exeter City have shown an interest in taking Dawson on a season-long loan deal that would give the 26-year-old former England youth international a vital season of uninterrupted first team football.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson is of interest to Exeter City.

It’s an experience lifelong Wednesdayite Dawson has not had despite racking up 76 senior appearances for the Owls since his debut in 2016, having shared responsibilities with the departed Keiren Westwood and latterly fellow academy graduate Joe Wildsmith.

Wildsmith was named on the bench behind Peacock-Farrell in Wednesday’s final preseason match at Port Vale. New signings Jack Hunt and Lewis Wing also played.

Wednesday are just a few days out from their season-opening Carabao Cup tie at home to Huddersfield Town and manager Darren Moore will continue to fine-tune his squad having brought in five new signings already this summer.

Exeter are on the lookout for a number one goalkeeper after Jonny Maxted and Lewis Ward moved on to Northampton and Swindon respectively.