Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper confirms operation and begins road to recovery

Young Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Luke Jackson, faces a period on the sidelines as he recovers from an operation last week.

The 21-year-old has been on loan with Gainsborough Trinity since October, joining the club originally on a short-term deal that was then extended into the new year. However it would appear now that he’s played his last game for the club.

Jackson went away with Wednesday’s senior side over the summer, joining Xisco’s team in Spain alongside Cameron Dawson and Pierce Charles, however following the arrival of Devis Vasquez he dropped back into the U21s and it was decided that a loan move would be the best option for him.

And he had a good start at Trinity, putting in some solid performances, however he picked up an injury in the game against Marske United late last month and he’s now confirmed that he’s started his recovery after a successful operation.

The shot-stopper said on Instagram, “Massive thanks to Gainsborough Trinity for supporting me on loan over the last couple of months. My time there didn’t end the way we wanted, but I just wanted to thank all the fans, players and coaches for giving me the opportunity to play for such a great club - and all the best for the rest of the season. My operation went well yesterday. The first step of recovery starts now!”