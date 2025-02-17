Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper completes move away from Hillsborough
Hall has already been out on loan once this season, spending a chunk of time with Bradford Park Avenue in the National League North, and during that time he helped them to a 1-0 victory over Brid in which he caught the eye of the Northern Premier League outfit.
Now it has been confirmed that he has joined the Seasiders for their remaining 11 games, and he’ll be hoping to help turn around their fortunes as they seek to climb out of the relegation zone.
“Owls goalkeeper Jack Hall has joined Bridlington Town on loan,” a statement from the Owls read. “The Wednesday academy product will stay with the Seasiders until the conclusion of their Northern Premier League, Division One East campaign.
“The 20-year-old leaves Hillsborough for the second time this season having previously joined Bradford Park Avenue, of the same division, back in October. Bridlington are next in league action on Tuesday evening away at Ossett United. Good luck, Jack!”
Bridlington are without a win in seven and haven’t kept a clean sheet over that same period, so Hall will certainly have his work cut out between the sticks for Mike Thompson’s team.
