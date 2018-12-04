Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson: “Our supporters want to see hard work and passion”

Cameron Dawson says Wednesday need to show some Sheffield steel and repay the fans this weekend.

Wednesday are in wretched form, having lost six of their last eight matches.

Saturday's South Yorkshire derby at home to Rotherham United represents a perfect opportunity for Jos Luhukay's side to atone for their poor form of late.

Goalkeeper Dawson wants the team to dig in and show their hard-working qualities as they aim to seal back-to-back home wins after overcoming Bolton at S6 last month.

“Our supporters like to see lads working hard for each other and to see that passion,” Dawson said.

"It has been tough.

“Hillsborough can be a hostile place when things are not going well but against Bolton we showed those supporters our fight.

"It was not pretty or nice football all of the time.

"We were not at our best (versus Bolton), but dug in and worked hard for each other and I think I would be really pleased with that (as a fan)."

Dawson, an ever-present in the Championship this season, dislocated a finger during the defeat at Blackburn last weekend but is expected to get the all-clear for the game against Paul Warne's side.

He says the impending festive period will be crucial as the Owls look to navigate their way up the Championship standings.

He added: "What we will be trying to do now is put a few results together coming into the Christmas period.

“We will look to keep putting those wins on the board and climbing up the league."

