Sheffield Wednesday: Goal-scoring return for Tom Lees as Owls Under-23s lose five-goal thriller

Tom Lees scored on his long-awaited return to action as Sheffield Wednesday's Under-23s fell to a 3-2 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

The centre-half, making his first appearance since November 22, played an hour of the development match today.

Lees resumed first-team training a couple of weeks ago after recovering from groin surgery.

He was solid in a three-man defence but Wednesday were outplayed in the first half. The Terriers raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening 25 minutes after goals by Dominic Tear and Regan Booty.

Young Owls goalkeeper Dan Wallis was powerless to prevent Tear's low right foot shot from outside the area creeping in after good play by Rekeil Pyke.

Moments later, Wallis produced a wonderful low block to deny Pyke after Sean Scannell caused problems down the right hand side.

It was one-way traffic as the Owls were careless in possession and struggled to string anything together and Booty doubled their advantage. His cross turned show flew into the top corner after the visitors only partially cleared a Huddersfield corner.

Wallis tipped over a Booty free-kick and Lewis O'Brien drilled a right foot effort wide as the Terriers continued to dominate.

However, Wednesday improved after the break and Lees reduced their arrears on the hour mark, tapping home inside the six yard box after a header back across the face of goal. He was then replaced by Ben Hughes.

Their joy was short-lived as Huddersfield restored their two-goal cushion. Substitute Oliver Dyson fired in from close range after Wallis spilled a cross.

The hosts almost added a fourth after Jordan Williams slipped in Luca Colville but his effort was comfortably kept out by Wallis.

The Owls set-up a grand stand finish by making it 3-2 in the dying minutes after a cross from the left took a wicked deflection and went underneath Terriers goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.

It was end-to-end in the dying minutes and Josh Dawodu went close for Wednesday before Ash Baker made a brilliant last ditch tackle to deny Lewis O'Brien.

Owls: Wallis; Lees (Hughes 60), Nielsen, O'Grady; Baker, Hunt, Clarke, Waldock (Dawodu 73), West; O'Brien (Williams 83), Preston. Substitutes: Walker, Brennan.

