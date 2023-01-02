News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday go gung-ho with big changes to XI against Cambridge United - key man missing

Sheffield Wednesday have made three changes for their game against Cambridge United, and have got plenty of attacking players on the pitch.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 2:10pm

The Owls could potentially move into the top two today depending on what happens in Ipswich Town’s game against Lincoln City, and Darren Moore has set out his stall with an XI that includes a plethora of players that would consider themselves as attack-minded.

Mallik Wilks replaces Alex Mighten, Josh Windass comes in for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Barry Bannan is replaced by Will Vaulks as he deals with an injury picked up in the win over Port Vale earlier in the week.

Sheffield Wednesday XI:

Cameron Dawson, Liam Palmer, Mark McGuinness, Reece James, Mallik Wilks, George Byers, Will Vaulks, Marvin Johnson, Josh Windass, Callum Paterson, Michael Smith.

Cambridge United XI:

Will Mannion, Paul Digby, Greg Taylor, James Brophy, Joe Ironside, Sam Smith, Jubril Okedina, Saikou Janneh, Lewis Simper, Harvey Knibbs, Liam Bennett.

Mallik Wilks is starting for Sheffield Wednesday against Cambridge United. (Steve Ellis)