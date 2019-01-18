Sheffield Wednesday given triple injury boost ahead of Wigan Athletic match

Sheffield Wednesday could have a much needed boost ahead of tomorrow’s match against Wigan Athletic as three players – Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson and Lucas Joao – are all in contention for a first team return.

Caretaker manager Steve Agnew confirmed that all three players had been training this week, despite Westwood and Hutchinson missing Tuesday night’s FA Cup win over Luton Town.

Lucas Joao. Pic Steve Ellis

Westwood was sidelined with an injured toe while Hutchinson had picked up a knock in the 3-0 defeat to Hull City last weekend.

Joey Pelupessy also missed the dramatic win under the lights at Kenilworth Road after suffering with an ankle complaint, but Agnew confirmed that the midfielder will not be fit in time for the weekend.

He said: “Keiren Westwood is fine, he has trained this morning and he is fit and well.

“Sam has been carrying a knock all week but again he has trained this morning so he’s ok but Joey is still struggling with an ankle ligament problem.”

Wednesday, who have been targeting an improvement in their creative department since Agnew and Stephen Clemence took over, will also welcome Lucas Joao back into the fold although Fernando Forestieri is not yet ready for match action.

“Lucas Joao is fit and well and available for selection tomorrow and for Fernando the game has come a touch too early.

“He has trained for most of the week but he has obviously had a recurrence of a hamstring injury and the last thing we want is for Fernando to miss any more games.

“He will struggle to make tomorrow but will continue with his work next week.”

On the prospect of Forestieri returning in time for next Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge for the Owls’ FA Cup fourth round match against Chelsea, Agnew said: “It’s hard to say at the minute but he’s progressing well and if he has a good week training next week then he should be ok.”