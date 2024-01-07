Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Star revealed earlier this week that Wednesday were admirers of Republic of Ireland youth international Conor Coventry, though they were not believed to be front-runners for the signature of the player that knows South Yorkshire well having spent time on loan with Rotherham United last season.

It is now understood that the Owls have been given permission to enter into talks with the 23-year-old, who has already spoken to other clubs in what looks to be a competitive battle for his signing. Wednesday will do so this week and will look to convince the Hammers prospect that they are the right club for the next step in his career.

It is not known at this stage whether Wednesday would prefer a permanent or loan deal, though it is believed West Ham are open to allowing him to leave the London Stadium on a permanent basis this month. Charlton Athletic are reported to have entered into talks with Coventry, while sources have told The Star of interest from Championship clubs - including one of the Owls' direct relegation rivals - as well as clubs in League One and in Holland.

Coventry's contract with the Hammers was extended to the summer of 2024 before he left for a 16-match loan stint with Rotherham in January last year. He has further EFL experience through loans with Lincoln City, MK Dons and Peterborough United and has played for every Republic of Ireland age group from under-16s to under-21s, for whom he has 28 caps.

Described by those who have watched him as an athletic number six, Coventry has played 10 times for West Ham's first team, with five of those appearances coming at the outset of a Europa Conference League run last season that ended with them lifting the first European trophy in the club's history.