Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackburn are just six points ahead of Wednesday in the Championship as things stand, and it remains to be seen what the gap will be by the time the next three games have played out and Danny Röhl’s side make the trip over the Ewood Park.

It has been confirmed that the Owls have been given an initial allocation of 4,000 tickets for the clash in Lancashire, however that could almost double should they manage to sell all of those for what will be their penultimate away game of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things have been made more difficult after the match was shifted for television, going from being a 3pm kick off on Saturday to a 12.30pm start on Sunday, and both the time and fact that it’s televised will no doubt affect the uptake from Wednesdayites.

An update from Wednesday on Thursday said “The Owls travel to Blackburn on Sunday 21 April (12.30pm) in the Sky Bet Championship and ticket details have been confirmed for the Ewood Park clash... We have received an initial allocation of 4,000 tickets in the lower tier. An additional 3,000 tickets will be made available subject to demand.”