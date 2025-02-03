A ghost of Sheffield Wednesday deadline days past has completed another last-dash move that sets him up in an all ex-Owls strike force.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Rhodes signed for the Owls initially on loan on the winter deadline day of 2017 in a switch from Middlesbrough that was confirmed the next day. Such was the last-minute nature of the deal’s completion, both clubs had to wait for the EFL to determine whether the deal had been completed by the 11pm deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club-record signing became something of a poster boy for Wednesday’s downturn in fortunes over the following years, with his deal made permanent as per the terms of the deal the following summer. A prolific performer at Championship level ahead of his Hillsborough move, Rhodes scored 20 times in his 112 Wednesday appearances and struggled for consistent game time under a number of managers.

One of those managers, Steve Bruce, is in charge of his current club Blackpool. After a successful loan stint last season, Rhodes signed on permanent terms for the Tangerines in the summer but is yet to find the net in 21 League One appearances since then. He last started a game in mid-November and has had a number of loan moves to choose from in this transfer window.

It’s since been confirmed that he has signed on loan for Mansfield Town, where he likely makes up an all ex-Wednesday strike force with Owls fan favourite Lee Gregory, who has 10 goals in his 19 league outings this season. After a stellar start to the season, the Stags have dropped to 14th place in the League One table.