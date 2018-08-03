Sheffield Wednesday: George Hirst says he wants to emulate his dad David after joining ex-Owl Nigel Pearson at OH Leuven

George Hirst has got big shoes to fill if he is going to match his dad David's reputation in football.

But the 19-year-old has told The Sun that he wants to emulate and better Hillsborough legend David after joining Belgian second tier side OH Leuven.

Hirst came through Wednesday's academy but left the club in June to join former Owls player Nigel Pearson abroad as he tries to make a name for himself.

The England under-20 international said: "I don’t feel the pressure that people perhaps put on me. I’ve watched videos of my dad time and again and we are very different players. He was 5ft 11in, I’m 6ft 4in, so straight away there is a huge difference.

“So I don’t see the pressure that other people seem to make themselves. I just want to try and emulate what my dad did and do better than that.”

David spent 11 years as a Wednesday player, scoring 106 goals in 294 appearances before joining Southampton.

Sheffield-born George made his senior debut for the Owls last season, and has scored 14 times for the Young Lions.

Speaking of his move abroad, Hirst said: "It first came about due to my dad and the manager out there being very close through when they played together for Sheffield Wednesday back in the day.

“When the opportunity came about and I spoke to the gaffer I came away believing it was the right move for me to go and get game time at a good level in the first-team.

“It will allow me to just focus on football after a tough year last season.”

Hirst is expected to make his OH Leuven debut against Mechelen in the season opener tomorrow.