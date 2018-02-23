Sheffield Wednesday: George Hirst makes goal-scoring return to action in the Owls’ Under-23s loss at Leeds United

Have your say

George Hirst marked his return to action with a goal as Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s fell to a 3-2 defeat at Leeds United today.

The striker, who has not played for the Championship during the 2017-18 season after a contract dispute, lead the line for Wednesday’s development squad at Thorp Arch.

George Hirst scores against Leeds at Thorp Arch

The visitors fell two goals behind but Hirst was instrumental in their comeback. The England Under-19 international won a sixth minute penalty, which was converted by midfielder Almen Abdi.

And Hirst got on the scoresheet himself in the second half after going through on goal. It was, however, Leeds who edged the five-goal thriller and took the derby spoils.

Wednesday appeared resigned to losing the 19-year-old at the end of the season when his contract expires.

It was Hirst's first outing for the Owls this season

However, The Star understands talks over Hirst’s future have been resurrected between the Owls and the player’s representatives.

Hirst has trained with the first-team this week, having been left out in the cold for the vast majority of the campaign.

“I know he’s a very talented footballer,” said manager Jos Luhukay.

“Every week I keep an eye on our young players.

“In the next weeks and months maybe we will have more players from the Under-23s or Under-18s play for us.

“When you go seven months without a game in the competition you cannot expect the player to be 100 per cent in his best performance.”

