Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that young forward, George Brown, has signed a new contract to stay at the club.

It was revealed recently that the teenager had been on a monthly contract with the club, but today’s announcement suggests that he has now penned something a bit more long-term. Brown was on the scoresheet in a friendly last week as a young Owls side continued their preseason preparations at the Jubilee, now he’s got his sights set on a step up to the seniors at some stage.

“Owls Under-21 striker George Brown has extended his contract to remain at Hillsborough,” the club said on their website. “The powerful forward enjoyed a productive first season as a professional. Brown made 27 league appearances for the Owls Under-21s last season as Andy Holdsworth’s side posted a fifth-placed finish in the Professional Development League.

George Brown has extended his Sheffield Wednesday stay

“The 19-year-old posted eight goals in all competitions during his maiden campaign. Brown first joined the Owls in September 2024 following a successful trial period. Prior to his S6 switch, the striker spent several years in the Ultimate Football Coaching Academy - a private academy based in Leeds and headed up by former player Isaiah Rankin.”

And speaking about his renewal, the delighted forward said, “I’m very pleased. Obviously being here last year, I got to know the club and the lads here and staying is definitely something I wanted to do. I played a lot of minutes last season and wanted to earn a new contract. I just wanted to focus on playing as much as possible and help the team.

“Turning professional was very different and a shock at first, although a good shock! Everything goes up a level, the intensity and the way you play. Everyone’s ambition is to get in the first team and train with them as much as possible. I want to play at the highest level I can.

“I made amazing friends with some of the lads and coaches, it feels like a place I can call home. Seeing lads who made the step up, it shows you can do it if you want to work hard, and that’s something I’m striving towards.”

