'Our thoughts' - Sheffield Wednesday add to George Baldock tribute outside Sheffield United's Bramall Lane

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday added to the growing tribute to George Baldock outside Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on Monday night.

The football world was left in shock recently when it was tragically confirmed that the former Blade, who became a huge fan favourite during his time in Sheffield, had passed away at the age of just 31 - he was found dead in his Athens home last week.

Since then the tributes have poured in for the Greek international, with many sharing stories of his good deeds and interactions that they’d had with him over the years. Outside United’s stadium in S2 a tribute began to grow as fans left messages and photos in tribute to a player who they’d taken into their hearts.

This week saw United play host to rivals, Wednesday, at U21 level as the two sides met in the Professional Development League for the first time this season, and a perfectly observed moment of silence was held before kick off as those present paid their respects.

Ahead of the game there was also a touching moment to be seen as the Owls’ U21s manager, Andy Holdsworth, laid down a Wednesday shirt with Baldock’s number - 2 - on the back alongside the other tributes to the full back, with a handwritten message on it that read, “From all at Sheffield Wednesday, our thoughts are with you.”

There will still be more to come as fans continue to pay their respects to the former MK Dons and Oxford United man, with more than £4,000 being raised to fund a huge flag to cover a third of the Kop at Bramall Lane - any extra money is to be donated to local causes that he was involved in.

You can find the fundraiser and more information here.

