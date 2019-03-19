Sheffield Wednesday: Gary Hooper scores for Owls in behind-closed-doors game

Gary Hooper was back doing what he does best on Tuesday, with the Owls striker scoring in a behind-closed-doors game.

A strong Wednesday side took on Scunthorpe United at Middlewood in a match organised to give fringe players and those coming back from injury some game-time.

Gary Hooper played for Sheffield Wednesday in a behind-closed-doors game at Middlewood on Tuesday

The Owls won 5-1 with goals from Hooper, Alex Hunt, Daniel Pudil and George Boyd (2).

The risk Steven Fletcher couldn’t afford to take when it came to choosing Sheffield Wednesday or Scotland

Every Sheffield Wednesday injury and when players are expected to return

Hooper hasn’t played a first team game since December 26, 2017 when, just days after Carlos Carvalhal left the club, Wednesday under the temporary stewardship of Lee Bullen beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the City Ground.

Steve Bruce is hopeful that fans will get to see the former Celtic and Norwich City striker turn out for the run in as the Owls make a late push for a play-off place.

“We’re hoping that we can’t rule out Hooper,” he said last week. “He’s ticking along quite nicely at the moment. It’s a big couple of weeks now for him.”

