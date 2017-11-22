Sheffield Wednesday: Gary Hooper backed to get back on the goal trail

Loan star Jacob Butterfield is confident Owls teammate Gary Hooper’s fortunes in front of goal will soon turn.

Hooper, Wednesday’s leading marksman with eight goals, has failed to find the back of the net in his last six outings.

Despite his dip in form, the 29-year-old is set to lead Wednesday’s attack at Ipswich Town tonight as Carlos Carvalhal’s men look to stretch their unbeaten run to five matches.

Butterfield told The Star: “Of course Gary will come through this period.

“It is the same for all strikers. You go through periods of scoring goals and then you can go a few games without scoring. You can’t be expected to score every week.

“We all know Gary is a real quality player and is key to the way we play.

“He brings a lot to the team with how he drops deep to receive the ball and link play. He’s always there and available to receive the ball.

“Gary is a quality footballer and is comfortable receiving the ball in tight areas. I have no doubt he will start scoring again sooner rather than later.”

The Owls are one point worse off than the Tractor Boys in the table.

“Ipswich are a physical team and have done well this season,” said Butterfield, who Wednesday have borrowed from Derby County. “They started the season like a house on fire and picked up some really good results.

“It will be tough but we have shown if we play at our best we can go anywhere and win.”