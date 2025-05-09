Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Gary Gardner, has agreed to mutually terminate his contract with Cambridge United - leaving him as a free agent.

Cambridge confirmed that the 32-year-old, who spent a spell on loan with the Owls in 2014, had left the club ‘by mutual agreement’ just one season into the two-year deal that he signed back in July. A torrid time with injuries means that he will leave the U’s without having played a single game for them.

The club’s Director of Football, Mark Bonner said of the midifielder, “Gary joined us last summer with great potential, and it’s disappointing for all parties that things haven’t worked out as we had hoped... Despite the setbacks, Gary has always shown professionalism and we are grateful to him for his efforts.

Gary Gardner had a short time with Sheffield Wednesday

“After thoughtful discussions, we’ve mutually agreed to part ways. It’s a situation that didn’t unfold as planned, but feel this is best way forward for all involved. We wish him the very best for the future.”

Gardner played four games for Wednesday over a decade ago after joining on loan from Aston Villa, but has spent the bulk of his career in the Midlands first on the books of Villa and then Birmingham City. He also had time on loan with the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Barnsley.

The central midfielder will now begin the search for the next chapter in his career, and will be hoping that it’s a happier one after a difficult spell in Cambridgeshire. The former England youth international last took to the field over a year ago, whilst playing for the Blues, helping them to a 3-0 win over Coventry City in April 2024.

