Two friendlies confirmed as Sheffield Wednesday's youngsters prepare for new season
The Owls are going through a turbulent time at the moment, with all sorts of chaos going on behing the scenes, but at youth level the club staff are just trying to get on with things as the youngsters return to Middlewood Road ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Many members of the squad are currently away at St. George’s Park with the senior side as they continue their prep for 2025/26, but it remains to be seen who will remain in the group once they head back to S6 next week. None of them will be part of tonight’s game against Frickley, though, and it’ll be interesting to see how does line up at Westfield Lane this evening after two fixtures were confirmed.
Sheffield Wednesday’s youngsters have games to play
“A young Wednesday XI have two upcoming friendly fixtures,” the club explained on their website. “First up, the Owls face Northern Counties East League side Frickley Athletic this Friday, 11 July. The game will take place at Frickley’s Westfield Lane home, kick-off 7:30pm. Wednesdayites are welcome to attend, tickets are priced £5 with concessions £3.
“Then, on Friday 1 August, the Owls will play National League North outfit Scarborough Athletic. The game take places at Bridlington Town FC, kick-off 7:45pm.”
The senior team, meanwhile, haven’t confirmed any friendly encounters for this summer, with their only announced fixture being one against Mansfield Town on July 26th that was made public by The Stags and has not yet been acknowledged by the Owls.
