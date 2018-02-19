Sheffield Wednesday freeze season ticket prices - but warn they are non-refundable

Sheffield Wednesday have announced adult season prices will be frozen for next season.

And the club will also offer supporters the chance to buy multi-year tickets, extending from the three years offered previously up to five years.

But Wednesdayites will not have the option of applying for a refund at any stage of the life of the ticket.

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri offered disgruntled supporters a refund on their season tickets on Christmas Eve following Wednesday's disappointing start to the season. Anyone taking up the offer would be banned from purchasing another season ticket whilever the Thai businessman remains in charge of the club.

When confirming frozen ticket prices for the 2018/19 campaign, Wednesday confirmed season tickets would be non-refundable.

In a statement on the newly released prices and offers, Chansiri said supporter feedback had led to the resurrection of the multi-year season ticket option.

"The three-year season ticket launched in 2016 was a very successful initiative and warmly received by our supporters," Chansiri told the club's official website.

"Many have asked if we would do something similar in the future and I am pleased that we are now in a position to release the five-year Season Ticket.

"The feedback from our supporters is very important to me as chairman and I will always do my best to give the fans want they want where possible.

"Loyalty to me is a big word with deep meaning and it gives me pleasure to reward the fans who show their commitment to our team and our club over as many as five seasons.

"Of course, I know that not everyone will be able to buy for the full five years so supporters have the option of buying a season ticket for any duration from one to five years.

"It is also important as a community club that we are positioned at the heart of pioneering initiatives so I would like to make this offer to all our fans, across all age groups.

"The key thing for me is that the longer our supporters commit, the better the value they receive.”

The cost per season of multi-year season tickets decrease with each added year.

Adult prices range from £890 for a two-year Kop season ticket to £3,000 for a five-year ticket on the South Stand.

With the one year option, adult season tickets on the top will cost £455 - the equivalent of £19.78 per game. The most expensive season ticket is priced £640 in the South Stand - or £27.82 per game.

The club are offered an Under 11s season ticket in the Grandstand at £23, or £1 per game. Under 17s in the family enclosure will pay £75.

Junior tickets in the rest of the ground cost £75 for U11s or £150 for U17s.

The Early Bird sales period is now open and will remain so until March 19. Season ticket prices will rise when back on sale following this date.