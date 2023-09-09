Sheffield Wednesday are on the lookout for free agent signing options to help bolster their attacking threat.

That’s according to their manager Xisco, who speaking after the closure of the transfer window last weekend made clear he would like to add reinforcements at that end of the pitch.

The Star understands Wednesday were left frustrated by Jamal Lowe’s decision to join Swansea City.

But with the window closed and their EFL registration list submitted with one place left open, one free agent could still be signed.

Many Wednesdayites clamoured towards the name Andre Gray, with the forward having worked with Xisco before and available after his deal with Aris was terminated earlier this summer.

But the former Burnley and Watford man has since signed for Saudi club Al-Riyadh - it was not known whether he ever represented a realistic option for the Owls.