News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Stabbing victim named as four murder suspects remain in custody

17 attacking free agent options available to Sheffield Wednesday after Andre Gray news

Sheffield Wednesday are on the lookout for free agent signing options to help bolster their attacking threat.

By Alex Miller
Published 9th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

That’s according to their manager Xisco, who speaking after the closure of the transfer window last weekend made clear he would like to add reinforcements at that end of the pitch.

The Star understands Wednesday were left frustrated by Jamal Lowe’s decision to join Swansea City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But with the window closed and their EFL registration list submitted with one place left open, one free agent could still be signed.

Most Popular

Many Wednesdayites clamoured towards the name Andre Gray, with the forward having worked with Xisco before and available after his deal with Aris was terminated earlier this summer.

But the former Burnley and Watford man has since signed for Saudi club Al-Riyadh - it was not known whether he ever represented a realistic option for the Owls.

Here are 17 free agent options still available to Wednesday.