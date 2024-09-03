Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The free agent market remains open for Sheffield Wednesday and all EFL clubs despite the end of the summer transfer window last week.

Danny Röhl did not rule out the possibility of Sheffield Wednesday seeking to dip into the free agent market after the closure of the transfer window last week. The Owls enacted a vast squad revamp in a whirlwind summer and brought in 11 senior players to the club, many of whom have played a major role in their start to the new campaign.

Free agents can be signed outside of the window and it is an option Wednesday have taken in recent previous seasons. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was signed as a free agent in November 2021, while a handful other players out of contract have been considered for squad top-ups outside of the transfer window more recently.

Asked on whether that could represent an option again after their defeat at Millwall on Saturday, the Wednesday boss sidestepped the question but didn’t rule it out: “Today is not the right moment to speak about this market. It’s for me to speak about our team and where we are in this moment. We will do.”

Speaking ahead of the closure of the window, Röhl spoke to explain his satisfaction with how the Wednesday squad was balanced - and put on record his desire to ensure there were no contracted players left off the EFL squad list as was the case in the second half of last season.

“When you count our squad then you see we don’t have too many,” he told The Star. “It was last season a bit different, from this point we go forward with this group now. Everybody is welcome to follow our way and I will find hopefully the right team for the next game.

“Now the squad is how it is. I take this group, I am happy with this group and now we have to work hard to be happy and to bring the self-confidence back because defeat, defeat, defeat. You can lose a little bit of self-confidence and this for us now is the biggest challenge. We have a new group together, we must create a new spirit and we will do that.”