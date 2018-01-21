Sheffield Wednesday: Frederico Venancio’s take on Owls goal shortage

Loan defender Frederico Venancio is refusing to panic despite the Owls’ goalscoring troubles.

Wednesday have fired blanks in each of their last four Championship matches. They were forced to settle for a draw in Saturday’s clash with Cardiff City after forwards Jordan Rhodes (2) and Lucas Joao (2) fluffed their lines in front of goal either side of half-time.

The Owls have only scored twice in 2018 and those strikes came in their FA Cup third-round replay against League Two Carlisle United.

Venancio, on loan from Vitoria de Setubal until the end of the campaign, told The Star: “When you defend, it starts from the strikers and when you attack it starts from the goalkeeper. All the team needs to improve the offensive part and try to score goals.

“We are creating chances, not only against Cardiff but also against Sheffield United. We did really well in the offensive part against Carlisle. We just need to keep going and the goals will come.”

Although Wednesday are finding goals hard to come by, defensively Luhukay’s team have improved, racking up four straight clean sheets.

Venancio said: “Cardiff are a hard team but we did well. We always knew it was going to be a difficult challenge. We were solid at the back and created some chances.

“Defending is not a one-man job; all the team have to work hard to not concede any goals. We are doing well, we just need to keep going and start scoring goals.”

