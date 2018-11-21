Sheffield Wednesday: Former Wednesday man Marcus Tudgay says Derby County have been revitalised this season under Frank Lampard 

Derby County are a different breed under Frank Lampard and represent a stern test for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

That's the verdict of Marcus Tudgay, who spent nine years of his career representing both clubs.

County currently sit in sixth place in the Championship - a position the Owls were in ahead of the October international break.

Ahead of the Hillsborough clash, Tudgay has described how Derby have altered under new boss Frank Lampard.

"They are doing things that Derby County never used to do," Tudgay told the Star.

"Things like coming back stronger in games, when they've gone behind for example.

"They've looked good so far and like they have a bit more about them."

Although County will want to forget their last outing - a 3-0 home collapse to Aston Villa - they have recently been on a six-game unbeaten league run.

Included in that sequence was a dominant win over West Bromwich Albion and a hard-fought victory against Sheffield United.

In the middle of that run Derby also won many plaudits for a brave but ultimately unsuccessful League Cup clash at Lampard's former employers Chelsea where they twice came from behind.

Tudgay believes Lampard has been a big reason behind Derby's strong start and credits his pulling power for being able to attract players such as Mason Mount, recently called up to the senior England team, and Harry Wilson.

"He's got a good group with a lot of young lads that want to do better," Tudgay said.

"You can see what's happening at the moment

"It's a long season and they are going to have their off days but at the moment they are getting the rub of the green.

"I still live in Derby and speak to a lot of their fans and they are happy with how they've gone so far."

Still only 35, Tudgay could easily be turning out each week for a team.

But instead he has shunned the sport after a couple of spells at non-league clubs.

Tudgay, who made nearly 200 appearances in five years at Wednesday, is now enjoying life away from football and insists he was never tempted to enter the world of coaching or management.

"I'm doing a bit of manual work in and around Derby and I'm involved in property too, as a side business.

"I do my own stuff away from football

"Coaching and the management side of it was not really for me.

"I'm getting to spend more time with my family so I'm happy and I enjoy it."

