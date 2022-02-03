Sheffield Wednesday: Former Owls boss Steve Bruce heading towards return to management with top Championship job
Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce looks likely to be heading back into management and will be thrown straight into a Championship promotion battle.
Widespread reports in the national media suggest Bruce is on his way to West Bromwich Albion and that an announcement on his signing could be announced as early as today [Thursday].
The 61-year-old, who left Wednesday in the weeks leading up to the 2019/20 season in controversial circumstances to join his boyhood club Newcastle United, has been out of management since he left St James Park earlier this year.
But it seems he’ll jump back into things at the Hawthorns, who sacked former Barnsley coach Valérien Ismaël after only seven months in charge this week.
Should a deal be struck, he’ll join a side sixth in the second tier but on a horror run of form that has seen them tumble from their mantle as early pace-setters in the division.