Widespread reports in the national media suggest Bruce is on his way to West Bromwich Albion and that an announcement on his signing could be announced as early as today [Thursday].

The 61-year-old, who left Wednesday in the weeks leading up to the 2019/20 season in controversial circumstances to join his boyhood club Newcastle United, has been out of management since he left St James Park earlier this year.

But it seems he’ll jump back into things at the Hawthorns, who sacked former Barnsley coach Valérien Ismaël after only seven months in charge this week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce looks set for a return to management.