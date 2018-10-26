Sheffield Wednesday: Former goalkeeper coach Andy Rhodes sacked by Oldham Athletic

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper coach Andy Rhodes has been sacked by Oldham Athletic after only four months at Boundary Park.

Rhodes departed Hillsborough in the summer to link up with former team mate Frankie Bunn – who was appointed Oldham boss in June – as his assistant.

No reason has been given for Rhodes’ dismissal, but after the news was confirmed in a brief post on their offficial website, chairman Abdallah Lemsagam released a statement regarding the club’s finances and his own commitment.

Staff at the club were paid late last month – an issue Lemsagam insists was immediately addressed while also claiming he contributes more than £200,000 per month.

The abrupt departure of Rhodes ends his third spell at Oldham, having played for the club in the 1980s and coached there in the early 2000s.