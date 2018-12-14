Sheffield Wednesday: Forgotten man Sam Hutchinson set for return?

Have your say

Sam Hutchinson could be set for a run-out for Sheffield Wednesday's under-23s next week.

The midfielder has hardly figured for the Owls this season, featuring just four times.

His last appearance came nearly four months ago, in the EFL Cup against Wolves.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, manager Jos Luhukay says that Hutchinson may well feature in the development team's fixture at home next Monday.

Neil Thompson's charges host Hull City at Middlewood Road on Monday afternoon.

"He (Hutchinson) was ill in the first days of the week, but it is possible maybe that Sam is playing Monday," said Luhukay.

"We must look (at who else could play).

"I must speak with Neil Thompson.

"You can only play three players over 23.

"We have Joost van Aken, we have George Boyd, we have Almen Abdi, we have Sam Hutchinson."