Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An outgoing Sheffield Wednesday player is in talks with a club in his homeland as he seeks to get his career back on track, The Star understands.

Chilean international Juan Delgado had a rough time of it in his solitary season with the Owls having signed from Paços Ferreira in July last year. He scored his first and only goal in English football in just his second match - a 4-2 defeat at Hull City - but played out a Wednesday career that started and ended in-line with the reign of Xisco as he played only 12 matches due to a serious hip injury required surgery.

Wide man Delgado was confirmed to be leaving the club in their retained list released last month and was included in Chile’s squad for the Copa America as his recovery from the hip issue entered its final stages. He trained with Wednesday in the final weeks of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports in his homeland suggested he was a potential option for Coquimbo Unidos, who by finishing in fifth place in the Chilean top tier qualified for a place in next season’s Copa Sudamericana - the South American equivalent of the Europa League - just two points short of the Copa Libertadores qualifying stages.

The Star is told Delgado has held formal talks with the club over a potential move as he mulls over his next career decision. The 31-year-old has not played in Chile since leaving giants Colo-Colo in 2016, since stepping out in the league of Spain, Portugal, Mexico and of course England.