Sheffield Wednesday: Forestieri declares himself ready for first team action

Fernando Forestieri says he is ready to feature again for Sheffield Wednesday after making a scoring return for the club’s Under 23s.

Forestieri netted a first half penalty in Monday’s 2-1 win over Coventry City in his first taste of competitive action since undergoing knee surgery in August.

And he insists he would be fit enough to play some part in Friday’s Championship clash with Preston North End at Hillsborough, if called upon by manager Jos Luhukay.

“When the coach wants me, I am ready for the first team,” he told The Star.

“I feel good. I needed to play for minutes in my legs. That is why I play in the game for the U23s.

“I am happy because we played well and won which is important. I scored also, to give me more confidence.

“I will work hard every day. I am waiting for the manager to call me to play.”

He added: “I played in this game and I hope to go on the bench.

“It is not for me to decide. It is for the coach.

“He picks the team. If he wants me to go on the bench, I will go. If he wants me to play in the U23s, I am happy.

“It depends for him.”

Forestieri says he has been desperate to return to action after completing the rehabilitation on his knee in quick time.

“I went to Spain to do my rehabilitation,” he said.

“I did that in four months but when I came back here they said I need to wait and it goes to six months.

“I am waiting to play. I hope we can finish the season well.”

Should he declare Forestieri not ready for first team action, Luhukay could again put the forward into action for the U23s, who host Barnsley on Friday at Middlewood Road (11am).

