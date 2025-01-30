Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Not much is off the table when it comes to the sort of deals Sheffield Wednesday could seek to complete in the final days of the transfer window, according to Danny Röhl.

The Owls are working hard behind the scenes to strengthen the squad in a number of areas, most pertinently defence and up top. Röhl has spoken in recent weeks about the Premier League loans market being a central hunting ground in their recruitment push, which has kicked into gear over the last week or so after a slow-moving start to the window.

Wednesday boss Röhl ruled out little in terms of the profile of player they are interested in and did not shrug off the potential of another unknown foreign target.

Championship clubs can use up to four Elite Significant Contribution (ESC) slots to recruit international players who wouldn't qualify for work permits under Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria. At the outset of the season Wednesday were left with only one slot, though it was confirmed that the number of games Djeidi Gassama has played in recent months has elevated him from that status, meaning the Owls have two slots remaining.

That leaves open the possibility of Wednesday being able to sign ongoing consideration Ryo Hatsuse - as well as another foreign player who does not qualify for a GBE permit. Asked whether the club were exploring foreign markets as well as those closer to home, he gave an intriguing answer.

“I think every market is interesting for us! You never know but of course the advantage for UK players is that they know the league,” he said. “This is now, especially with signings in January, if you take players maybe from Europe or from other countries and they do not have Championship experience. That can take them a little bit more time and in three months you have to think about what can be really helpful in the short term and what could be long term.

“For the long term, they must be an outstanding player where you can see that next season they could be on a new level. Now, for the short-term impact players, they should help us immediately. This is a big part when we make the decisions now.”

In no mood to hint towards the direction of travel in terms of the club’s transfer targets, a smiling Röhl gave little away but did suggest a transfer fee for permanent targets was possible.

“Both is possible,” he said. “We can loan, we can look for free, we can make short-term deals until the end of the season for example. Everything is possible. We have just two loan players which means we have still two loan spaces open and we have three spaces open (in the squad). I think this is also a good advantage because last season we have seven loans. It was not possible to bring everyone in the squad.

“I think the situation and where we are for the next three days, it’s OK. It means we have a bit of space to do something.”