Moses Odubajo netted for Queens Park Rangers in a 4-2 win over the Premier League giants. The wing-back has been training with the London side for some time and is now expected to make his stay permanent.

The switch will reunite him with Mark Warburton, his former manager at Brentford.

“I know all about Moses,” Warburton said. “I know him inside out. He’s a class act on and off the field.

“He’s had a frustrating time with injury and there’s no doubt about his quality, we’re just looking at his fitness and durability – and he showed that this afternoon in abundance. You saw what a talented boy he is.

“I thought he had an outstanding game. From the first kick and first tackle he was on the front foot.

“I’m really pleased for him. He’s had a frustrating time but there’s no doubt he’s an outstanding athlete and an outstanding player.”

Odubajo had a difficult two seasons at Hillsborough having arrived on a free transfer in the summer of 2019. That move too would have seen him join up with one of his former bosses, Steve Bruce, though he left for Newcastle United before the start of the season.